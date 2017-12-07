COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A father has been charged in the child abuse death of his 4-month-old son.

William Gardner, 27, of Coatesville, has been charged with third-degree murder and other related charges in the death of his young son, Ayden Gardner.

According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, West Brandywine Township police officers found Ayden blue and cold to the touch at Gardner’s home on Dec. 7, 2016.

The baby was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say that an investigation revealed that Ayden had over 15 rib fractures, ranging from within days of his death to over three months.

The victim suffered massive head trauma as bruises were found on his spine and scalp, and his brain showed acute and remote subdural hematomas.

Authorities say that the injuries showed Ayden “was abused severely and consistently over at least three months.”

Witnesses told authorities that Gardner would reach out to them to report that something was wrong with his son, but he didn’t call 911.

The DA’s office says Gardner denied any accidental falls or injuries to his young son and confirmed he was always home with the baby.

Anybody with information on this case should contact Chester County Detective Oscar Rosado at 610 344-6866.