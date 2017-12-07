PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Dozens of students at William Bodine High School in Northern Liberties put on a performance for the rest of their school Thursday morning as the culmination of a 10 week dance program.
The students took part in 20 classes, learning six different social or partner dances that ran a wide gamet.
“Like Merengue and Bachata, Salsa, Foxtrot, Swing also some line dances,” said Jackie Fisher.
Jackie Fisher is executive director of the non-profit ‘Take the Lead Dance Project’ which runs the program. In addition to learning the dances and their history, students learn valuable life skills.
“Teamwork and confidence and mutual respect, but also it’s art education, it’s a performing art,” said Fisher.
The dance program also helps students fill a physical education requirement and gives them some fresh moves to show off at parties and school dances.
People interested in supporting ‘Take the Lead Dance Project’ can find more information at PhiladelphiaDanceFoundation.org. Schools interested in hosting the program can email JackieFisher@PhiladelphiaDanceFoundation.org.