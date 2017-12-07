Filed Under:Armed Robbery, GameStop, Gloucester County, Local TV

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police are investigating an armed robbery at a GameStop in Gloucester County.

An investigation is underway for an armed robbery of the GameStop on Black Horse Pike in Washington Township that happened on Saturday, Nov. 25, around 8:30 p.m.

Washington Township police say two suspects entered the store wielding knives and held them up against employees, demanding they hand over all of the money from the registers.

One of the suspects can be seen wearing a blue hoodie with the words “Akademiks Jeanius.” He is described as 5-foot-10 man, who weighs over 200 pounds.

24301397 1980010195359126 8631540156462005849 n Police: Suspects Rob Gloucester County GameStop At Knifepoint

GameStop robbery suspect. (credit: Washington Township Police Department)

The other suspect is described as a male, around 6-foot-1, and roughly the same weight.

24796809 1980010328692446 5708338356371513969 n Police: Suspects Rob Gloucester County GameStop At Knifepoint

GameStop robbery suspect. (credit: Washington Township Police Department)

Both suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a dark colored four-door Acura.

Washington Township police are asking anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Tommy Myers at 856-589-0330 ext. 1136 or TMMYERS@pd.twp.washington.nj.us.

