WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police are investigating an armed robbery at a GameStop in Gloucester County.
An investigation is underway for an armed robbery of the GameStop on Black Horse Pike in Washington Township that happened on Saturday, Nov. 25, around 8:30 p.m.
Washington Township police say two suspects entered the store wielding knives and held them up against employees, demanding they hand over all of the money from the registers.
One of the suspects can be seen wearing a blue hoodie with the words “Akademiks Jeanius.” He is described as 5-foot-10 man, who weighs over 200 pounds.
The other suspect is described as a male, around 6-foot-1, and roughly the same weight.
Both suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a dark colored four-door Acura.
Washington Township police are asking anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Tommy Myers at 856-589-0330 ext. 1136 or TMMYERS@pd.twp.washington.nj.us.