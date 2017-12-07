Women interested in cybersecurity from regional colleges and universities gathered at Security Risk Advisors to hear from women who are leaders in the regions cybersecurity industry. Students from Drexel, Temple, Immaculata and Gwynedd Mercy had the chance to ask questions, network and connect with the professional women at the Women in Cybersecurity event. (Security Risk Advisors)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local company is making a push to get more women into the cybersecurity workforce.

Only 11 percent of cybersecurity professionals in the United States are women, according to Corrin Woodard with Security Risk Advisors (SRA).

So on Wednesday, SRA teamed up with local women leaders in the industry for a mentoring mixer to encourage young women to start a career in cybersecurity.

“Events like these are really important for getting that early intervention with college students as they’re making a decision on their degree program,” said Anahi Santiago, chief information security officer with Christiana Care Health System.

She says now more than ever, women are needed in cybersecurity field.

“Women bring a specialized skillset, they have different analytical thinking skillsets that can really be applied to a field as complex as cybersecurity,” says Santiago.

Giovanna Bailey, a student at Drexel University says the event is just what she needed, to get a good look at the industry.

“Meeting with all these professionals and being able to network, and even meet with my peers to get their insight on the field is very beneficial to me,” said Bailey.