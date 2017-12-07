PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Following a year-long investigation, the Auditor General released his findings Thursday regarding mismanagement, harassment, and discrimination at the Philadelphia Parking Authority.
The board of the PPA allowed former executive director Vince Fenerty to become a tyrant, according to Auditor General Eugene DePasquale.
“Engaging in sexual harassment, extensively manipulating leave balances for himself and other senior managers and ignoring outdated employment policies, neglecting employing training, and completely controlling the hiring of all employees,” DePasquale said.
The audit found complaints of sexual harassment dating back to 2006. The team also identified nearly $78 million in revenue that the school district of Philadelphia potentially missed out on over the past five years.
The findings have been turned over to the Attorney General’s Office, the IRS, and the State Ethics Commission for possible further action.