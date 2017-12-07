Philadelphia (CBS) – After repeated requests to stop touching him, Pennsylvania state Rep. Daryl Metcalfe (R) decided to use a committee hearing meeting, where he’s chair, to call out his Democratic counterpart, Rep. Matt Bradford. Metcalfe tells The Chris Stigall Show on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that he never expected that there would be so much attention.

“…to my calling on Rep. Bradford, to do what I’ve asked him in the past, and that’s to stop touching me constantly during meetings. I mean act like a professional.”

Gov. Tom Wolf and the Democratic Party of Pennsylvania are now calling for Metcalfe’s removal from the committee and resignation from office. Metcalfe says, “..wait a minute, I didn’t physically touch Rep. Bradford, he’s been touching me. I’ve asked him to stop touching me and he touches me again. I think they’re trying to turn the perpetrator into the victim, it’s just outrageous.”

Metcalfe added, “I was told by one of my Republican colleagues that some Democrats were telling him that he’s (Bradford) been doing this to provoke me so that they could get some type of reaction and try and use it for their own fundraising.”