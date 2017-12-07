PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Baltimore Orioles are beginning to take trade calls regarding their star shortstop Manny Machado, according to Jon Heyman.
Heyman lists the Phillies as one of four teams that would make sense as a landing spot for Machado, who is eligible for free-agency after the 2018 season.
“The Phillies have Maikel Franco, who is expected to get another chance this year after a disappointing 2017 season for him,” Heyman wrote for FanRagSports.com. “If the Giants don’t get top target Stanton, they’d make sense as a potential interested party, as well. The Cardinals could be a possibility too, as well as any team that loses the Giancarlo Stanton sweepstakes.”
The Orioles could be looking to sign Machado to a long-term deal, something that would likely cost them over $300 million.
Phillies managing partner John S. Middleton joined Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show in-studio for an hour long interview in April, saying his only goal is to win.
“We’re gonna get the trophy back or I’m gonna die trying,” Middleton said back in April on 94WIP. “If you’re not aiming to win than you really don’t belong owning a sports team in my opinion.”
Middleton hinted at providing an unlimited financial budget in order to acquire big time free-agents when asked about the subject, saying general manager Matt Klenak and president Andy MacPhail can “tell us how much that’s gonna cost.”
Machado, 25, is a three-time all-star and two-time gold glove winner. He’s a career .279/.310/.471 hitter and has hit at least 33 homers in each of the past three seasons.