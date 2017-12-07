PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Local efforts continue to help the people of Puerto Rico rebuild their lives after the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.
They were boxing up toys, diapers, food, and other supplies at the Essington lodge of International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers Local 1776.
The IAM, AFL-CIO, and American Airlines are partnering in airlifting supplies to the victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.
American Airlines’ Philadelphia cargo director Junie Paul, and IAM local 1776 president Richard Howell took time out to talk with us.
“This is all donated by unions and donated by corporations. Like, for instance, American Airlines donated tons of stuff and also cargo space. Cargo space is very expensive,” said Richard Howell, President of IAM local 1776.
“And we will do it as long as it is needed. We will try to do our best,” said Junie Paul, American Airlines’ Philadelphia cargo director
Sixty-thousand pounds of cargo space has been donated by American Airlines and the supplies should be in Puerto Rico within a week.