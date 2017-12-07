PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jason Kelce is the NFL’s best center this season, according to Pro Football Focus.
Kelce has a grade of 91.4, highest among all centers. Alex Mack of the Falcons, Travis Frederick of the Cowboys, and David Andrews of the Patriots round out the top-four.
Kelce, 30, is coming off arguably his worst NFL season and many fans and media members were critical of him heading into the season. Kelce has responded beautifully, anchoring the league’s second best rushing offense in the NFL (143.3 rushing yards per game).
Kelce was a sixth-round pick 2011 out of Cincinnati. He made the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2016.
Comments
Andrew PorterMore from Andrew Porter