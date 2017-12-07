DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Chester County father is accused of killing his infant daughter by giving her anti-psychotic medication.

Jamal Bailey, 41, of Downingtown, has been charged with third-degree murder and other related charges in the death of his 10-month-old daughter, Lynail Bailey.

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office says Downingtown police were called to Bailey’s home on April 26 and found the little girl unresponsive, with a greenish mucus coming from her mouth and nose.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy revealed that Lynail died from quetiapine intoxication. Quetiapine, brand name Seroquel, is an anti-psychotic medication and is not approved for children or infants.

Officials say an investigation revealed that Bailey was prescribed Seroquel for his bipolar diagnosis.

Authorities say Bailey claimed that his daughter was not a good sleeper, which was causing him to be tired. Police say that Bailey told them that his medication made him sleepy.

The DA’s office says Bailey told authorities he never gave the medication to his daughter, but hair samples from the victim showed the little girl had been ingesting the medication 30 to 45 days before her death.

According to officials, Bailey stated that his daughter could have been exposed to the medication by reaching for a pill bottle from her crib and opening it, inadvertently mixing the drug into her formula, or that the pills were spilled throughout his home.

Police say Bailey also “wiped” the contents of his phone after his daughter’s death.

“The Downingtown Borough Police Department and Chester County Detectives worked tirelessly to bring home this case. Child abuse cases require teamwork, patience, and extraordinary efforts. We will continue to work to see that justice is done for this child victim,” said Downingtown Police Chief Howard Holland.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Downingtown Detective Andy Trautmann at 610-269-0263 or Chester County Detective Jim Ciliberto at 610-344-6866.