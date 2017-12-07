BREAKING: Medford Township Pastor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Minors For More Than A Decade
MEDFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A pastor at a Medford Township church has been charged with sexually assaulting four minors for more than a decade.

Authorities arrested 74-year-old Harry L. Thomas on Wednesday morning.

The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office says the assaults happened in Medford Township between 1999 and 2015.

Thomas is the pastor at Come Alive Church in Medford Township.

He was charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault, three counts of sexual assault and four counts of endangering the welfare of children.

Anyone who may have experienced inappropriate contact by Thomas is asked to call the Prosecutor’s Office Sexual Assault/Child Abuse Unit at 609-265-5879, or the Medford Township Police Department at 609-654-7511.

 

