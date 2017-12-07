PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A ceremonial groundbreaking for work on a key connection along the Tacony Trail in Tacony Creek Park was held Thursday.
Work is already under way on the three-tenth’s of a mile link in the trail.
Julie Slavet, executive director of the Tookany/Tacony Frankford Watershed Partnership, says the trail connects Tacony Creek Park in the city with the communities of Abington, Cheltenham, and Jenkintown upstream.
She says the group knew this part was a key connection.
“We know that people don’t want to cross the bouelvard. It’s not safe, it’s scary. So this was really a barrier to get people onto the trail,” Slavet said.
“This will actually be done in the spring of 2018. We’re well under way, so spring 2018 you’ll be able to walk right through to the other side,” said Aparna Palantino, deputy commissioner for parks and recreation.