HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – An officer in New Jersey was able to capture a rare event that lit up the sky.

Hamilton Township Police Sgt. Michael Virga was on patrol last Saturday when his vehicle dashcam caught a fireball in the sky at around 3 a.m.

The fireball was confirmed to be a bolide – a very bright meteor. A bolide explodes in a bright terminal flash at its end and often has visible fragmentation.

Scientists say it’s about the same brightness of the planet Venus, as seen in the morning or evening sky.

The American Meteor Society said several people across the East Coast reported seeing the rare event.

 

 

