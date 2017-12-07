TAIWAN (CBS) – For reason’s unknown, President Trump has impacted fashion around the world.
But this might be going a little too far.
A man in Taiwan had the President’s face sculpted into the back of his haircut and caught the whole thing on camera.
We’re told the hairstylist from this shop have done Marilyn Monroe and other luminaries in the past, but the Donald Trump face is a first.