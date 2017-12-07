MAGNOLIA, Del. (CBS) – A van driver in Delaware has been arrested on 11 counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of offensive touching on a child in connection with a “double dare” game.

Police say Jeffery L. Dennison, 46, of Magnolia was a van driver for Beachy Transportation who’s contracted by Lake Forest School District to transport students.

Dennison was in charge of picking up students at Lake Forest North Elementary, Lake Forest Central Elementary and WT. Chipman Middle School.

Delaware State Police say on Nov. 14 and Nov. 15 surveillance showed Dennison playing “double-dare” and “truth or dare” games with the students on the van. At the time of these incidences, there were approximately five to six children on the van ranging from ages seven to thirteen.

“One of the children on the van ‘double dared’ Dennison to pull the van over on the shoulder of the roadway,” said police in a news release.

On two different occasions, police say Dennison would pull the van over on the side of a van road, have a child get out of the van and then he allegedly made the child run after the van as he pulled away.

Police also say that on one occasion Dennison assaulted a 9-year-old student.

Dennison was arrested and later released on $6,000 unsecured bond.