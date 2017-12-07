PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Darren Sproles isn’t ready to hang ’em up, just yet, it appears.

In a preview for this week’s episode of The Game Plan, Sproles talks about his future.

“I don’t have to play next year, but I’m leaning towards coming back,” Sproles says in the video. “I can’t end like this.”

Will @DarrenSproles be back next year? Find out in #TheGamePlan! Watch the preview below and tune in for the full episode on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/h6n1W9h1je — LincolnFinatic (@LincolnFinatic) December 7, 2017

The star Eagles running back suffered a broken arm and torn ACL on September 24th against the Giants, ending his season. He is eligible for free-agency after the season.

Sproles, 34, began his NFL career in 2005 with the Chargers. He has spent the past four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, earning three straight Pro Bowl nods from 2014 to 2016. Prior to this season, Sproles had not missed more than three games in any season since 2007.

In 2016, Sproles became the first player in NFL history with 30-plus receiving touchdowns, 20-plus rushing touchdowns (21), a punt return for a touchdown, (7) and a kick return for a touchdown (2).

Sproles, who lives in the San Diego area, hung out with his teammates — who are practicing in Los Angeles this week ahead of their Week 14 game against the Rams.