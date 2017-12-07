PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Cleveland Browns have fired their general manager Sashi Brown, the team announced on Thursday.
Brown is infamous for passing on top quarterbacks Carson Wentz and DeShaun Watson.
The Browns decided to retain head coach Hue Jackson for at least the 2018 season.
After going 1-15 in 2016, the Browns are 0-12 this season. Brown — an analytics believer — replaced Ray Farmer as GM on January 3rd, 2016. In April, the Eagles acquired the Browns’ No. 2 overall pick and selected Wentz with the selection.
Under Brown, the Browns have stock piled draft picks and have had some success in that department, despite passing on Wentz and Watson.
