PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Cleveland Browns have fired their general manager Sashi Brown, the team announced on Thursday.

Brown is infamous for passing on top quarterbacks Carson Wentz and DeShaun Watson.

We've relieved Sashi Brown of his duties

The Browns decided to retain head coach Hue Jackson for at least the 2018 season.

"Hue Jackson will remain our coach and will return for the 2018 season but we feel it is necessary to take significant steps to strengthen our personnel department." — Jimmy Haslam

Statement from Owner Jimmy Haslam:

After going 1-15 in 2016, the Browns are 0-12 this season. Brown — an analytics believer — replaced Ray Farmer as GM on January 3rd, 2016. In April, the Eagles acquired the Browns’ No. 2 overall pick and selected Wentz with the selection.

Under Brown, the Browns have stock piled draft picks and have had some success in that department, despite passing on Wentz and Watson.