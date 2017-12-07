WASHINGTON, DC (CBS) — With political attention centered on Alabama’s special US Senate election next week, a regional politician is ready to lend his voice to one of the combatants.
The high-profile race between Roy Moore and Doug Jones to replace now US Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the Senate has both sides pulling out all the stops.
Republican Moore will have President Trump attending a rally on his behalf just over the Alabama state line in Pensacola, Florida.
Democrat Jones is organizing a series of rallies, one set for this weekend in Birmingham. Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell is putting that one together, and her office confirms for KYW Newsradio that New Jersey Senator Cory Booker is expected to be there.
But there is a caution here. An aide to Sewell says all this is tentative.
No comment from Booker.
Another Alabama Congressman, Democrat John Lewis, is also expected at the weekend rally in Birmingham and other politicians are being sought.
It’s thought this rally could energize the African-American vote in the state. 25% of Alabama’s electorate is African-American.