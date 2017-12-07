PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Saturday’s Army-Navy pregaming activities will feature a massive tailgate party and fundraiser for disabled and displaced veterans.
Steve Fisher, co-owner of Baby Blues Barbecue, will be among a small army of cooks donating their time and resources to the outdoor feast that’s open to the public in parking lot M along Patisosn Avenue.
“It’s grown into a five-to-six thousand person tailgate, which we endearingly call MOAT, the Mother of All Tailgates,” said Fisher.
Volunteers will be coming in with their grills and smokers from from all across the country.
“The world champion jambalaya king comes up with their cajun crew with about 30 or 40 folks, makes this famous jambalaya in this giant black cauldron,” Fisher said.
Also, a variety of adult and child beverages and live bands. It’s all free, but Fisher says small donations are encouraged to help build modular homes for veterans in need.
“They’re either homeless or don’t have a place to live. A lot of these veterans we’re helping to support have lost limbs,” he said.
The tailgate begins at 8 a.m. and will continue running after the big game.