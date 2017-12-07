PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers will play three of their next five and five of their next 11 games on national TV, predominantly against quality opponents.

Starting tonight, #Sixers (13-10) have 3 of their next 5 and 5 of their next 11 on national TV: 12/7 vs. LA | 8pm TNT

12/12 @ Min | 9:30pm ESPN

12/15 vs. OKC | 7pm ESPN

12/25 @ NYK | 12pm ESPN

12/28 @ Por | 10:30pm TNT — Andrew Porter (@And_Porter) December 7, 2017

This national TV stretch starts tonight with Lonzo Ball and the Lakers in town. The Sixers are 7.5-point favorites at home over LA.

On November 15th when these two teams for the first time in LA, Joel Embiid had a historic night recording 46 points (14-20, 2-3, 16-19), 15 rebounds, seven assists, and seven blocks while committing just two turnovers in a 115-109 Sixers win.

Ben Simmons, had 18 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds, and five steals of his own — including an early dunk on Ball.

After the Lakers, not shown on the above schedule, the Sixers will play at the Cavaliers. The Cavs have won 13 straight and LeBron James is playing some of the best basketball of his career, averaging 28 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists for the first time in his career.

The Sixers will have their work cut out for them over the next couple of weeks, but they should be up for the test. At 13-10, the Sixers are currently the fifth best team in the eastern conference, just 0.5 games behind the Detroit Pistons — a team they’ve already beaten twice.

Health wise, the Sixers are expected to release a formal update on Markelle Fultz this week. T.J. McConnell is questionable against the Lakers with a shoulder injury, as is Dario Saric — who injured himself at practice on Wednesday.