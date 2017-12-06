By Ian Bush
Filed Under:Ian Bush, KYW Newsradio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — To really clean your teeth, hit the shower. That’s the idea from a Montgomery County woman whose invention is generating a lot of chatter.

ToothShower does what it says.

“It’s a water flosser that you can use off your water pressure in your shower,” said dental hygeinist Lisa Guenst.

No other power source needed.

untitled29 You Clean Everything Else In The Shower. Why Not Your Teeth?

(credit: Lisa Guenst, RDH)

Guenst designed it for people who eschew floss and gag over what bathroom vanity water flossers leave behind.

“It sprays everywhere,” Guenst explained. “A lot of people find it’s difficult because of the setup, the counter space, and the mess they have to clean up afterwards.”

The stars of the ToothShower show are the irrigating tip and gum massager, which shoot water in between teeth — spaces often missed by brushes.

“This gum massager has seven streams of water,” Guenst said. “You can get seven areas between your teeth at one time, so you can clean between all your teeth in about six seconds.”

It has a reservoir for mouthwash and a dual-headed toothbrush…

“So you can brush the front of your teeth and the back at the same time,” Guenst said.

Her online crowdfunding goal was $25,000; a Kickstarter campaign raised more than $180,000. ToothShower is now on Indiegogo with an eye toward a release in the spring.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch