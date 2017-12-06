PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — To really clean your teeth, hit the shower. That’s the idea from a Montgomery County woman whose invention is generating a lot of chatter.

ToothShower does what it says.

“It’s a water flosser that you can use off your water pressure in your shower,” said dental hygeinist Lisa Guenst.

No other power source needed.

Guenst designed it for people who eschew floss and gag over what bathroom vanity water flossers leave behind.

“It sprays everywhere,” Guenst explained. “A lot of people find it’s difficult because of the setup, the counter space, and the mess they have to clean up afterwards.”

The stars of the ToothShower show are the irrigating tip and gum massager, which shoot water in between teeth — spaces often missed by brushes.

“This gum massager has seven streams of water,” Guenst said. “You can get seven areas between your teeth at one time, so you can clean between all your teeth in about six seconds.”

It has a reservoir for mouthwash and a dual-headed toothbrush…

“So you can brush the front of your teeth and the back at the same time,” Guenst said.

Her online crowdfunding goal was $25,000; a Kickstarter campaign raised more than $180,000. ToothShower is now on Indiegogo with an eye toward a release in the spring.