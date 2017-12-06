HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Governor Tom Wolf suggests that a state representative from western Pennsylvania should be demoted for remarks that the governor calls “offensive” and “discriminatory.”
Republican Daryl Metcalfe of Butler County, a vocal conservative who chairs the House State Government Committee, chastised the ranking Democrat on the panel, Matt Bradford of Montgomery County, for touching him on the arm during a Tuesday meeting.
“I’m heterosexual, I have a wife, I love my wife, I don’t like men as you might.”
Metcalfe added that there are people on Bradford’s side of the aisle who might like it.
On Wednesday, Governor Wolf issued a statement saying that Metcalfe’s comments are “part of a disturbing pattern of behavior” and that House leaders should re-examine whether it is appropriate for Metcalfe to control a committee that vets civil rights legislation.
A spokesman for House Republican leaders says Metcalfe could be reassigned as chairman of a different committee — but the spokesman says he is not aware that such a move is under consideration.