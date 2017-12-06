PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two schools in West Philadelphia were placed on lockdown following a shooting outside of a school.
Police say shots were fired outside Harambee Charter School at 68th and Media Streets on Wednesday. The charter school and Overbrook High School on 1900 North 59th Street were placed on lockdown.
A recreation center at 68th Street and Lansdowne Avenue is also locked down.
Police say shots were fired outside the charter school from a four-door burgundy vehicle.
Police say no one was shot at this time.