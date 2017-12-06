KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross



By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There have been many studies about toddlers and learning over the years and some of the most interesting has been from Vanderbilt University.

They have done work using MRI to evaluate areas of the brain that are affected.

In one key study, two-year-olds were tested to look at differences in learning from video and face-to-face interaction.

Some of the children watched the video of a woman telling them where to find a stuffed animal hidden in another room.

Other children received the same information from the same woman in person.

Children who watched the video rarely found the toy animal.

Those who were told in person did, and here’s where gets interesting.

Researchers then followed this with an interactive video, a closed-circuit video system enables the woman on the screen to respond to the children through conversation and games.

After five minutes, those children did respond.