CANNON BEACH, Ore. (CBS) — More than six years later, a boat from the deadly 2011 tsunami in Japan now sits on a beach on the Oregon coast.
Police: Suspect In Custody In Connection With Attack, Robbery Of 74-Year-Old Blind Man
Amazingly, the boat recently washed ashore.
It’s banged up and covered in rust, dirt and debris, but some Japanese writing on it was preserved.
Officials examined the boat and say it isn’t a threat to the environment.
The boat will remain on the coast until a contractor removes it.