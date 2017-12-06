BREAKING: Police: High School Placed On Lockdown After Picture Of Student Holding Gun Posted Online
Sponsored By KYW Newsradio

Photo taken by Luke Cresswell

Stomp is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly unique—an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments – matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps – to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. Coming to the Kimmel Center December 26th through the 31st. For tickets and info: click here.

 

Up to five KYW Insiders will win a pair of tickets to the December 26th show at the Kimmel Center!

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch