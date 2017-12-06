Stomp is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly unique—an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments – matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps – to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. Coming to the Kimmel Center December 26th through the 31st. For tickets and info: click here.
Up to five KYW Insiders will win a pair of tickets to the December 26th show at the Kimmel Center!