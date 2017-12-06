MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) – An Atlantic City man who allegedly sexually assaulted multiple children has been indicted, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has announced.
Authorities have indicted Santos Blanco, 41, on four counts of first degree aggravated sexual assault, four counts of second degree endangering the welfare of a child and one count of third-degree endangering.
According to the prosecutor’s office, Blanco was initially charged with aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of another child in connection with incidents he committed against a juvenile.
More charges were added in October stemming from the assault of a second child.
Blanco was arrested on Sept. 19 and remains held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility