AUSTIN, Texas (CBS) — Former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge was released from a Texas hospital Tuesday, almost three weeks since suffering a heart attack.
Seventy-two-year-old former Governor Tom Ridge was attending a meeting of the Republican Governor’s Association in Austin, Texas, when he was admitted to a hospital in critical condition on Nov. 16.
A statement released Tuesday says Ridge was discharged and transferred to a nearby rehabilitation facility where he will now focus on regaining his strength.
In the statement, Ridge says he is making “great progress” and “feeling much better” and that he is looking forward to rehab.
Ridge served as Pennsylvania governor from 1995 to October 2001 when he was tapped by then President George W. Bush to head Homeland Security after the 9-11 attacks.