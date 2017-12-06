PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The devastating southern California fires, which has forced thousands out of their homes, caused the Los Angeles Rams to cancel their practice on Wednesday according to a report.
The Eagles and their reporters are further south, about 70 miles away, and were unaffected.
The Eagles will practice for the second straight day at Los Angeles Angels Stadium at 5:40 p.m. E.T.
Sunday’s Eagles-Rams game (4:25 p.m. E.T.) at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum does not appear to be affected by the fires.