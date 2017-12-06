Filed Under:Eagles, eagles 2017, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The devastating southern California fires, which has forced thousands out of their homes, caused the Los Angeles Rams to cancel their practice on Wednesday according to a report.

The Eagles and their reporters are further south, about 70 miles away, and were unaffected.

The Eagles will practice for the second straight day at Los Angeles Angels Stadium at 5:40 p.m. E.T.

Sunday’s Eagles-Rams game (4:25 p.m. E.T.) at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum does not appear to be affected by the fires.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch