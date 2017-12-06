PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the finalists for the 2018 “Grammy Music Educator Award” works in Montgomery County!
Ralph Jackson is a string teacher and orchestra director in the North Penn School District at Bridle Path El and Montgomery Elementary schools.
As a finalist for the recording academy honor, he and his schools will each receive a grant of $1,000.
If he’s named “The Grammy Music Educator Of The Year” he and his schools will receive a $10,000 grant each.
