PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  One of the finalists for the 2018 “Grammy Music Educator Award” works in Montgomery County!

Ralph Jackson is a string teacher and orchestra director in the North Penn School District at Bridle Path El and Montgomery Elementary schools.

As a finalist for the recording academy honor, he and his schools will each receive a grant of $1,000.

If he’s named “The Grammy Music Educator Of The Year” he and his schools will receive a $10,000 grant each.

The 60th Grammy awards will broadcast live on CBS3 on Sunday, January 28th beginning at 7:30 p.m.

