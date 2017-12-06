PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a man caught on video watching multiple women through their bathroom window.
It happened on Dec. 3 just after 11:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Green Lane.
The women told police they were alerted to the suspicious man by their surveillance system.
Police say the suspect fled when the victims went to confront him.
The suspect is described as a white man, thin build, dark hair and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a gray colored sweatshirt and two-tone colored sneakers.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.