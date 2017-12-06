WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place over the weekend at a Pizza Hut restaurant in Wilmington.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Police say three suspects entered the Pizza Hut located at 3611 Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington. The first suspect entered the store aiming a black handgun at the 24-year-old female employee behind the counter. While he and the second suspect approached the employee, a third suspect remained at the door acting as a look out.

Police say the suspect armed with the handgun ordered the employee to remove all of the money from their registers and safe. After retrieving the money, the suspects damaged the victim’s iPhone and then forced her into the walk-in freezer before fleeing the scene.

The victim was not locked in the freezer and waited almost 10 minutes before exiting to call 911. The victim was unharmed during the incident.

The first suspect is described as a black male between the ages of 25 to 35, around 6 feet tall, wearing dark clothing, a black knit hat with a mask covering his face who displayed a black unknown make and model handgun.

The second suspect is described as a black male between the ages of 25 to 35, also around 6 feet tall, wearing dark clothing, and a black knit hat with a mask covering his face.

The third suspect is described as a black male, about 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, wearing dark clothing, and a black knit hat with a mask covering his face.

There is no surveillance video available at this point in time. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact Detective C. Hevelow of the Troop 2 Robbery Unit at 302-365-8471, or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.