PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a suspect is in custody for robbing and attack a 74-year-old blind man in Upper Darby.
Marvin Harper, 25, is currently held by police as he is suspected of tackling the elderly blind man from behind.
Police say the incident happened on Nov. 26 around 2:30 p.m. on the unit block of Glendale Road.
Harper allegedly beat and robbed the legally blind man of $100 and his cellphone.
Police say the man suffered a broken hip and leg in the attack and had to undergo surgery.