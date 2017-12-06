PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The discovery of hateful vandalism rocks a Philadelphia school community.

It happened at Aloysius L. FitzPatrick Elementary School in the city’s Chalfont neighborhood.

The offensive graffiti was found around 9 a.m. on a rear door of the Northeast Philadelphia school.

“I heard someone spray-painted on the doors and the cops were here,” said one student.

The Philadelphia School District called police who are investigating the incident.

“It was determined that there was no threat to students and staff,” one parent read from a letter.

Though what the message said is not being released, a school district spokesperson said in part, “Racism or hate speech of any kind is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in any school.”

Parents picking up their children and grandchildren were dismayed over the news.

“Everybody’s heads in the sand anymore, have respect for everybody,” said Bill Chase.

However, they are glad school officials immediately told everyone about what happened.

Parents say they will, too, use this incident as a learning tool with their kids.

“We always have conversations with them all the time about being good in school, treating everybody with respect and everyone else should be treated just as well,” said Stephen Bower.

“African-Americans have red blood. Jewish people have red blood. Italian people have red blood. Everybody has red blood, so we’re all family,” said Chase.

The school district says the message doesn’t appear to be targeting anyone specifically at the school.