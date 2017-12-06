BREAKING: Police: High School Placed On Lockdown After Picture Of Student Holding Gun Posted Online
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Parking Authority and Fastway LLC say someone was wearing a stolen PPA uniform when multiple items were taken from a business in Bridesburg.

The theft of the business items happened Sunday at the Fastway LLC on 4204 Thompson St., where the reported PPA impostor allegedly stole a toolbox, lawnmower, barbecue grill, hand truck and sump pump.

There is surveillance footage of the incident.

PPA says someone stole its workers uniform out of a vehicle in Bridesburg three weeks ago.

The Fastway LLC delivers blood for the the Red Cross and it is also a U-Haul center.

