PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Parking Authority and Fastway LLC say someone was wearing a stolen PPA uniform when multiple items were taken from a business in Bridesburg.
The theft of the business items happened Sunday at the Fastway LLC on 4204 Thompson St., where the reported PPA impostor allegedly stole a toolbox, lawnmower, barbecue grill, hand truck and sump pump.
There is surveillance footage of the incident.
PPA says someone stole its workers uniform out of a vehicle in Bridesburg three weeks ago.
The Fastway LLC delivers blood for the the Red Cross and it is also a U-Haul center.