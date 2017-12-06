PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s auditor general says “total administrative chaos” is preventing him from completing an audit of the Chester Upland School District.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale says the district failed to provide key records requested by auditors, didn’t know where some records were, and outright failed to even respond to requests for information.

“The biggest part of it was that they had such incomplete records that we couldn’t even do the audit to our satisfaction,” he said. “I’ve been auditor general now almost five years, that’s never happened before.”

DePasquale says the matter is far from over.

“We sent this to the governor’s office, the Department of Education,” he said, “we’re letting the legislative leaders know, we certainly let our dissatisfaction known with the current leadership at the school district.”

Among the troubling findings, DePasquale says was evidence Chester Upland failed to get proper background checks for bus drivers one of whom had a federal criminal conviction for aggravated assault.