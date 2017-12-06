PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You’ve heard of ESPN’s College GameDay, right?
Well FOX is trying to replicate it in some sorts for Sunday’s Eagles-Rams game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. FOX plans to move their entire studio of the pregame show to the front of the stadium. The show starts at 12:00 p.m. E.T. / 9:00 a.m. P.T.
The Eagles (10-2) are at the Rams (9-3) in a huge NFC battle. With a win, the Eagles’ chances at a first-round bye increase to 96-percent, per FiveThirtyEight.com. The Rams (9-3) would have a 39-percent chance at a bye with a win, and just a 1-percent chance with a loss.
Related: Sean McVay Considering Silent Count Practice For Home Game Vs. Eagles
There is expected to be a large contingent of Eagles fans traveling to LA for the game, including the 94WIP Morning Show and 1,300-plus with The Green Legion.
Related: Rams Forced To Cancel Practice Due To Fires, Eagles Further Away
The game is set for a 4:25 p.m. E.T. kickoff on Sunday.