BREAKING: Police: High School Placed On Lockdown After Picture Of Student Holding Gun Posted Online
By Andrew Porter
Filed Under:Eagles, eagles 2017, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You’ve heard of ESPN’s College GameDay, right?

Well FOX is trying to replicate it in some sorts for Sunday’s Eagles-Rams game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. FOX plans to move their entire studio of the pregame show to the front of the stadium. The show starts at 12:00 p.m. E.T. / 9:00 a.m. P.T.

The Eagles (10-2) are at the Rams (9-3) in a huge NFC battle. With a win, the Eagles’ chances at a first-round bye increase to 96-percent, per FiveThirtyEight.com. The Rams (9-3) would have a 39-percent chance at a bye with a win, and just a 1-percent chance with a loss.

Related: Sean McVay Considering Silent Count Practice For Home Game Vs. Eagles

There is expected to be a large contingent of Eagles fans traveling to LA for the game, including the 94WIP Morning Show and 1,300-plus with The Green Legion.

Related: Rams Forced To Cancel Practice Due To Fires, Eagles Further Away

The game is set for a 4:25 p.m. E.T. kickoff on Sunday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch