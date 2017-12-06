PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two people are hurt after gunfire erupted outside of a corner grocery store in Kensington.
The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Amber and Bellmore Streets.
Officers arrived to find a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. They rushed him to Temple Hospital in critical condition.
Police said the gunman fired at least seven shots from outside the store, while the victim was standing near the doorway. Bullets flew past several other customers and employees inside the store. Chief Inspector Scott Small said one employee was hurt by flying glass.
“A 22-year-old female working behind the register was actually hit and cut in the neck by broken glass from the gunshots being fired,” Small said. “An 11-year-old was also clearly seen on video. She was standing right at the front counter, just feet away from the door where the bullets entered the property.”
Fortunately, the 11-year-old girl was not hurt.
Police said the shooter was wearing a dark jacket with white lettering on the front, dark pants and white sneakers. Investigators are reviewing several surveillance cameras at the business that captured the shooting.