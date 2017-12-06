WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing growing demands for him to resign, Minnesota Sen. Al Franken will make an announcement on Thursday.

Pennsylvania Dems Call For GOP Lawmaker’s Resignation After ‘Random Homophobic Tirade’

That’s the word from the Democrat’s office on Wednesday.

Franken’s support among his fellow Democrats is collapsing as a host of female Democratic senators called upon him to quit.

Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Patty Murray, D-Wash., Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., all called on Franken to step down.

In Facebook posts and Tweets, the women said the two-term senator should step aside after a fresh allegation that he forcibly tried to kiss a woman in 2006.

New Jersey Legislation Would Make It Illegal To Fly Drone While Drunk

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand wrote on Facebook that while Franken is entitled to have the Ethics Committee conclude its review, “I believe it would be better for our country if he sent a clear message that any kind of mistreatment of women in our society isn’t acceptable by stepping aside to let someone else serve.”

Sens. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Patty Murray of Washington state and Claire McCaskill of Missouri joined Gillibrand in pressing for Franken to quit.

The calls came as another woman accused Franken of sexual misconduct in an account to Politico.

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ridge Released From Texas Hospital

Franken vehemently denied a new sexual misconduct accusation that came from a former Democratic congressional aide that he tried to forcibly kiss her after a taping of his radio show in 2006.

The senator is facing other allegations that he groped women.