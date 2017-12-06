MILLVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Millville are searching for a man who’s reportedly been missing since Sunday.
Donald Gronczewski, 49, was last seen on Dec. 3. leaving his home in Millville around 9 a.m., according to his sister-in-law Suzanne McMorrow Tavolacci.
“He is an avid and talented photographer who is known for traveling to various locations and State Parks to take photos. He left his cell phone at home so we are completely unable to reach him,” she said in a Facebook post.
Police say they found Gronczewski’s vehicle on Tuesday in the parking area of the Silver Run Bluffs.
He is originally from Bayonne and also previously resided in Front Royal, Virgina, McMorrow Tavolacci says.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Millville Police Department at 856-825-7010.
Police say there are no signs of foul play at this time.