Filed Under:Eagles, eagles 2017, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Eagles defensive lineman Connor Barwin is having a boy.

Barwin learned of the news via an email. His reaction was filmed and posted to Instagram.

WE ARE SO EXCITED!! 😃 One of us knew there was a video and one of us didn’t 😂🤣

A post shared by Connor Barwin (@connorbarwin98) on

Barwin and his wife Laura got married in May.

❤️ the preview- can't wait to see the rest @jensosa @rayneutron !!

A post shared by l a u r a • b a r w i n (@laurabarwin) on

Barwin, 31, spent four seasons from 2013 to 2016 with the Eagles. This past offseason Barwin was released and later signed with the Los Angeles Rams, the team the Eagles will face on Sunday in LA.

Related: Connor Barwin: ‘Thank You Philly From Bottom Of My Heart’

Barwin joined the 94WIP Marks & Reese Show on Tuesday.

 

Barwin says he plans to settle down in Philly, where he still owns a condo in Fishtown and his foundation Make The World Better Foundation continues to do incredible work in the Philly area.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch