PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Eagles defensive lineman Connor Barwin is having a boy.
Barwin learned of the news via an email. His reaction was filmed and posted to Instagram.
Barwin and his wife Laura got married in May.
Barwin, 31, spent four seasons from 2013 to 2016 with the Eagles. This past offseason Barwin was released and later signed with the Los Angeles Rams, the team the Eagles will face on Sunday in LA.
Related: Connor Barwin: ‘Thank You Philly From Bottom Of My Heart’
Barwin joined the 94WIP Marks & Reese Show on Tuesday.
Barwin says he plans to settle down in Philly, where he still owns a condo in Fishtown and his foundation Make The World Better Foundation continues to do incredible work in the Philly area.