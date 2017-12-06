TRENTON, NJ. (CBS) — At a news conference announcing the final report of New Jersey’s Pension and Health Benefit Study Commission, Governor Chris Christie responded to a question about the troubled Trump transition, which he initially led.
Citing the chaotic nature of the transition, a reporter asked Christie what he would’ve done differently.
“It’s in about, like, four volumes of books that apparently were thrown out the day that I was terminated,” Christie said.
Saying he wouldn’t go into chapter and verse about how he would’ve handled it, Christie made one thing clear.
“Let’s just say for sure that Mike Flynn would not have been the National Security Advisor,” the governor said. “I think that had something to do with my early departure from the transition.”
As for what he found off-putting about the retired Army Lieutenant General, who recently admitted to having lied to federal agents, Christie at first said wait for the book, then added…
“Suffice it to say, I had serious misgivings,” he said, “which I think have been confirmed by the fact that he’s pleaded guilty to a felony in federal court.”