3pm- Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, and Kristen Waggoner, Senior Vice President of the U.S. Legal Division and General Counsel with Alliance Defending Freedom, join the show to discuss their Supreme Court case, Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission.
4pm- Earlier today, Congressman John Conyers announced he is resigning, effective immediately. His decision to retire comes just weeks after being accused of multiple accounts of sexual misconduct.
4:25pm- While appearing on David Axelrod’s podcast, Tom Hanks scolded President Trump for continually criticizing the press. Hanks claimed Trump is “monkeying around with the Constitution.”
5:30pm- Former Trump Campaign Manager Corey Lewandowski joins the show to discuss his new book, Let Trump Be Trump, as well as his upcoming 1210 WPHT Speaker Series with Rich.