Officials: 2 Temple University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Both Overdosed

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials in Philadelphia say two Temple University students found dead in separate incidents last week both overdosed.
Twenty-four-year-old Michael Paytas, of Holmes, was found unresponsive in the university’s library on Nov. 30. The fourth-year marketing major was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Supreme Court Wrestles With Clash Between Religious Freedom, LGBT Rights In Same-Sex Marriage Cake Case
On Saturday, city and campus police responding to a 911 call found 20-year-old James Orlando, of Reading dead in his off-campus apartment.
The medical examiner’s office said Monday it won’t reveal what drug was found the men’s system. They also didn’t say if there’s any connection between the deaths.
Temple says it’s grieving the deaths of the students.
Sign Language Interpreter Used By Police Called A Fraud
The university urged students to look out for each other, especially during the “anxiety-inducing” end of the semester.
(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)