Sign Language Interpreter Used By Police Called A Fraud

TAMPA, Fla. (CBS) — A sign language interpreter used by police in Tampa is being called a fraud.
Officers say Derlyn Roberts showed up at Tampa Police Department last week, posing as a sign language interpreter.
This was the night police announced the arrest of a serial killer suspect.
As many watched for the big news, the deaf and hard of hearing community were left out of the loop.
It turns out Roberts also has a lengthy rap sheet. A Tampa police spokesperson says he didn’t do his due diligence and did not question Roberts when she showed up.
One Comment