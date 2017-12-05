⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion Of Pennsylvania Turnpike In Bensalem Closed Due To Overturned Tractor-Trailer

Sign Language Interpreter Used By Police Called A Fraud

TAMPA, Fla. (CBS) — A sign language interpreter used by police in Tampa is being called a fraud.

Officers say Derlyn Roberts showed up at Tampa Police Department last week, posing as a sign language interpreter.

This was the night police announced the arrest of a serial killer suspect.

As many watched for the big news, the deaf and hard of hearing community were left out of the loop.

It turns out Roberts also has a lengthy rap sheet. A Tampa police spokesperson says he didn’t do his due diligence and did not question Roberts when she showed up.

