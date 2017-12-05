Sean McVay Considering Silent Count Practice For Home Game Vs. Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Los Angeles Rams are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but they’re not so sure it’ll feel like a home game.
After seeing how many Eagles fans showed up to the team’s Week 4 game at the Los Angeles Chargers on October 1st, Rams head coach Sean McVay is considering practicing with the silent count this week according to the Orange County Register’s Rich Hammond.
Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show will be traveling to Los Angeles for the game, hoping to “take over” the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
“I don’t think anybody has fully calculated the way we’re going to take over that stadium,” Cataldi said on Tuesday morning. “These guys are 9-3 and they’re bracing for a team from 3,000 miles away, taking over their stadium. Do you realize what that says about Philadelphia sports?”
The Rams (9-3) are listed as two-point favorites against the Eagles (10-2) on Sunday, December 10th at 4:25 p.m. E.T.