By Mike DeNardo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — To drivers on the Betsy Ross Bridge, it may look like a direct connection to Aramingo Avenue is about to open. But it’s not.

“We’re looking at 2020 for those ramps,” said PennDOT spokesman Brad Rudolph.

The newly-built ramps off the Philadelphia end of the Betsy Ross Bridge aren’t ready to connect drivers to Aramingo Avenue just yet.

They’re awaiting the two-stage reconstruction of Aramingo over the Frankford Creek and construction of an extension to Adams Avenue, Rudolph says.

“So if you live in that area and you wanted a direct connection to the Betsy Ross Bridge, this project is going to give you that,” he said.

But again, not right away. It’s more than a year off.

Rudolph says for now, Aramingo will be one northbound lane only for the next six months, while the bridge over the Frankford Creek is rebuilt.

