‘Porch Pirate’ Suspect Wanted In String Of Package Thefts In Manayunk

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a “porch pirate” suspect wanted for several package thefts in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia.
Philadelphia police released surveillance video of recent package thefts. A man is seen taking packages from the front steps of homes along the 4300 block of Dexter Street and the 200 block of Hermitage Street in Manayunk.
Police say he has a distinct limp and drives a dark-colored four-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai.
Many frustrated neighbors across the city who have had their packages stolen have started to band together, picking up each other’s packages or offering their small businesses as places where neighbors can safely ship their packages to.
Residents are urged not to call approach the man and instead immediately call the police.
If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please contact the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/3354.