⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion Of Pennsylvania Turnpike In Bensalem Closed Due To Overturned Tractor-Trailer

Police: Man Tries To Steal Purse From 94-Year-Old Woman In Center City

Filed Under: Local TV, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to snatch the purse of an elderly woman in Center City last week.

Police Seeking Suspect Breaking Into Cars At Burlington County Daycare Centers

Police say the incident happened at 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 27 at 800 Walnut Street.

According to the police report, the suspect attempted to steal the wallet from the purse of the 94-year-old woman inside Penn Medicine’s lobby.

The woman attempted to stop the suspect when he fled the scene, police say. He was last seen on 8th Street.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to contact police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch