Police: Man Tries To Steal Purse From 94-Year-Old Woman In Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to snatch the purse of an elderly woman in Center City last week.
Police Seeking Suspect Breaking Into Cars At Burlington County Daycare Centers
Police say the incident happened at 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 27 at 800 Walnut Street.
According to the police report, the suspect attempted to steal the wallet from the purse of the 94-year-old woman inside Penn Medicine’s lobby.
The woman attempted to stop the suspect when he fled the scene, police say. He was last seen on 8th Street.
Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to contact police.