Police Seeking Suspect Breaking Into Cars At Burlington County Daycare Centers

MOORESTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Burlington County are searching for a suspect who broke into multiple vehicles at three daycare centers over the span of two weeks.

Moorestown police say the suspect into cars on separate occasions at the Goddard School at 240 Route 38.

The first incident occurred on Nov. 27 around 4 p.m. Police say a dark-colored Nissan SUV entered the center’s parking lot and the suspect then entered the victim’s unlocked car and stole a purse.

Police say the same suspect then committed the same crime at the Delran Goddard School on Nov. 27.

The latest incident was reported on Monday. Around 7:30 a.m., police say a silver Chevrolet Cruze or Malibu entered the Moorestown daycare center’s parking lot and pulled alongside the victim’s car. Police say the suspect then smashed the window and stole a tote.

Police say prior to Monday’s incident, the suspect also committed the same crime at the Mount Laurel Goddard School.

The incidents occurred while the victims were either picking up or dropping off their child.

If anyone can identify the suspect, please contact either Moorestown or Mount Laurel police.